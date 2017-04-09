ISLAMABAD - The federal government has promoted 110 officers of different service groups to grade-18. The Establishment Division issued a notification of promoted officers on Saturday. The Departmental Promotion Committee had recommended promotions of 77 officers of Pakistan Administrative Service and 33 officers of Police Service of Pakistan. The DPC meeting was held under the chair of Establishment Division secretary last month.

According to the notification, the newly promoted officers have been transferred and posted in different provinces including 14 officers of PSP have been transferred and posted in Punjab, seven officers of PSP have been posted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four officers have been posted in Balochistan, three officers of the same group have been posted in Gilgit-Baltistan, two officers have been posted in Sindh and one officer has been transferred and posted in the federal capital. Similarly, 23 officers of PAS have been posted in Punjab, 16 in KP, eight in Balochistan, six in G-B, 17 in Sindh and four officers have also been posted in the federal capital. The federal government has also appointed three officers in three different Pakistani embassies including Iraq, Spain and Malaysia.