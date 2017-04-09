ISLAMABAD - The army has sought to reject the impression it has any special interests in soon-to-be-delivered Panamagate verdict, saying a recent statement by its spokesman was misrepresented.

In a press conference in London on Wednesday last, the media had quoted ISPR DG Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor as saying that Supreme Court decision in Panama leaks case would be acceptable to Pakistan Army, a remark which had raised many an eyebrows.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations said yesterday that he was quoted out of context.

In a tweet, ISPR DG clarified, ‘in response to a question on Panama in UK the matter was reported out of context as he simply said, ‘Army, like every Pakistani awaits a decision based on justice and merit.’

According to media reports, including the state-run radio, Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor at a press briefing, where Pakistan High Commissioner in London Syed Ibne Abbass was also present, had said that Pakistan Army will accept any verdict that comes in Panamagate case.

ISPR DG professed that no matter what the verdict is, the decision will be accepted by everyone including Army.

Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor claimed that the impacts of Operation Raddul Fasad will soon come out.

“Pak Army is the only army in the world that has defeated terrorism,” he claimed.

DG ISPR revealed on the occasion that Raddul Fasad was started against the facilitators of terrorists and that madrassas and education institutes have been shortlisted in this regard.

He let it be known that “we have been working so fast on Madrassa Reforms within Pakistan”.

Asif Ghafoor also revealed that the matter of General Raheel Sharif leading the KSA-led coalition forces has been finalised; however, he also cleared out that the Pakistani troops won’t come out of the Saudi Arabian territory.

While talking about Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s visit to UK, the DG said the visit was successful and that Pakistan has informed UK about its anti-Pakistan reservations.

He said that the war against terrorism was ‘not our war at first’. Maj-Gen Asif said that US used Pakistan in war against Russia and Taliban were formed during that time, however, the Americans went back without reforming the situation.

