LAHORE - PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday lashed out at the PML-N government for pushing the country into the quagmire of internal and external loans.

Speaking to the party workers at Bilawal House here, Bilawal said the Nawaz Sharif government during the last four years in power, secured 35 per cent of the total loans obtained from the foreign donors by the country. He said Sharif government had spent billions of rupees on advertisements of small development projects for self projection only.

Bilawal said the PPP was doing politics of ideology and not of the power. He also blamed the Punjab government for targeting the PPP workers fearing the rising popularity graph of his party. He said a truly democratic Pakistan would be a guarantee to its progress and development.

The PPP chairperson also interviewed the candidates for the party offices in south Punjab including Multan, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan and Khanewal.