ISLAMABAD - A spokesperson for Pakistan Television has clarified a news item that appeared in the section of the press on Friday stating that PTV Chairman Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi self-assumed additional charge of PTV Managing Director (MD), as discussed by the Senate Standing Committee on Information, was inaccurate and unfounded.

The spokesperson said that the post of the MD PTV was vacant for the last two-months, which was causing the organisation innumerable and incessant management issues. During this time, the Chairman PTV made continuous efforts to encourage and support the process of hiring MD PTV as per rules and procedures. However, to meet the daily requirements of running of business of PTV, the board of directors (BoD) conferred the additional charge to PTV Chairman Ataullah Qasmi, to ensure smooth functioning of the organisation in the absence of a full-time MD and to manage the day-to-day running of business. These responsibilities are entirely temporary in nature and will be handed over to the MD in totality at the time of his/her selection to the said post, the spokesperson said.