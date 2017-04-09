CHINIOT-An under-custody suspected dacoit-cum-terrorist was killed by his accomplices during their attempt to get him free here in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, a team of the Chiniot police had arrested the dacoit-cum-terrorist Rashid, son of Karim Bakhsh, resident of Kot Channa, DG Khan, wanted in shootout case with police in 2016 and other cases, two days ago.

The accused was in custody on physical remand and a police team was escorting him in police mobile van to place in Chak 126/JB for recovery of some "arms."

In the meantime, four unidentified accused, riding two motorcycles, intercepted the police vehicle and snatched an SMG rifle from constable Qaisar Ali. The accused started firing on police, which the lawmen retaliated leading to a shootout that lasted for half an hour. As the crossfire subsided and the police found Rashid killed from firing by his unknown accomplices. They also left both the bikes and snatched Sub machine gun, a30-bore pistol at the scene and fled away under the cover of darkness. The police registered a case against unidentified accused.

According the Chiniot DPO, Rashid had started his criminal life in July 13, 2006 when he tried to rape a girl in village Choti Zaireen, DG Khan. He was declared a PO and afterwards he committed heinous crimes including dacoities; murders; attempted murders and terrorism. He attacked a police party in DG Khan with a bomb on December 10, 2011 in which a police inspector was killed and several others injured.