GUJRANWALA-Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan said that the government had put the economy on the right track through industries-friendly policies.

After completion of the ongoing projects, the energy crisis will also be resolved soon, he added while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of "Made In Gujranwala Industrial Exhibition" at the Expo Centre. It was organised by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The federal minister said that such exhibitions were beneficial for the local industries and provided opportunities to increase exports and develop the industries. He said the government was very keen to improve the industrial sector and for the purpose, the prime minister had been requested by the Trade Ministry to reduce the duties on raw material import. He added that the importers, exporters and industrialists would also be given more relief in the next budge.

He said Pakistani industrialists and investors shall also be given such facilities as being provided for the Chinese business under Chind-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC). He further said that huge funds had been utilised for the betterment of road infrastructure at Gujranwala and a many other development projects including Fly over, drainage and sewerage schemes, and construction of roads which are being completed on a priority basis.

He said that for provision of better health facilities, the DHQ Hospital was being provided with huge budget of Rs250 million annually under which free medicines were provided.

Chamber President Saeed Ahmed Taj, Business Center chairman Khawaja Zarar Kaleem, Akhlaq Ahmed Butt, Haji Shakeel Ahmed, Khawaja Khalid Hassan, Khawaja Mutahir Kaleem, Noman Salahud Din, Basharat Sagheer and other office-bearers and businessmen were also present.