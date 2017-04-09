SHEIKHUPURA/RAHIM YAR KHAN - As many as 11 persons including two women and three children were killed in three incidents occurred separately in different areas here on Saturday.

In Sheikhupura, a farmer was gunned down by unknown assailants in village Bhattianwala in the remit of Factory Area Police in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to police, the deceased identified as Nazar was asleep outside his house in the village. In the night unidentified assailants gunned him down. The police suspected that old enmity could be the motive behind the killing. The police have launched started investigation. In Rahim Yar Khan, a couple and their three minor children including a girl were crushed to death here near Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Waseem along with his and children, resident of Chak 78-P, was going to Taranda Saway Khan on a motorcycle. On the way as Waseem overtook a sugarcane-laden tractor-trolley, a speedy coaster, coming from the opposite direction, ran over them. Resultantly, Waseem, 42, his wife Fouzia, 35, daughter Tehreem, 7, and son nine-year-old Abdul Wahab died on the spot while two-year-old Abu Huraira got injured and was shifted to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The police have not registered any case till filing this report. Jauharabad, five persons including a woman died and nine others got injured when a passenger van fell into a gorge here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that due to speeding, a passenger van got of control of its driver and it plunged into a ravine on Nowshera Road in Jauharabad. Resultantly, five persons including woman identified as: Saira Kaneez, Siddique, Karam Elahi and Rafique died on the spot while nine others sustained injuries.

The police and rescue personnel reached the spot and carried out the rescue operation. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In Gujranwala, a labourer attempted suicide over poverty here at Alipur Chattha. According to rescue, Mukhtar, father of five children, borrowed a loan of Rs10,000 from one of his relatives but failed to pay off the loan at the agreed date, which disappointed him. On Saturday, he attempted suicide by setting self on fire after spraying kerosene oil. He was rushed to DHQ hospital from where he was shifted to Lahore hospital due to critical condition.