Quetta - Ferrari commander Ali Muhammad Bugti on Saturday surrendered before the security forces along with his associates by laying down their arms.

The commander Ali Muhammad Bugti joined the national mainstream in Sui where he handed over his arms and explosives to the security forces and sworn oath of loyalty with Pakistan.

Ferrari commander Ali Bugit, addressing the ceremony, said, “The foreigners used us for their interests. This mistake would not be repeated as we love the prosperity of nation and future of our children.” He said that every conspiracy of enemy will not only be foiled, but country will also be guarded against these machinations.

Chief of Kalpar, Jalal Khan Kalpar, addressing the ceremony urged upon the people of Balochistan not to spoil the future of their children by playing into the hands of their foreign masters.

“Pakistan is an independent state and you are citizens of an independent country, let us sort out our discontents by ourselves,” said Jalal Khan Kalpar.

The youth must take pens into their hands and lead the nation as worthy sons rather than wasting their capabilities in dens and mountains, he was of the view. “Give up terrorism and join us for making Balochistan a peaceful province of the country.”

The security officials addressing the ceremony welcomed those having joined the national circle and hoped that they would help assist the government in bringing all other dissidents into the national mainstream and renounce violence.

Former commander Ali Muhammad Bugti and his colleagues had ascended to mountains 12 years ago and were wanted by security forces in various cases of blowing up national installations, targeting security forces and bombing gas pipelines with explosive materials.

They are now repudiating their earlier way of terrorism and joining the national mainstream after the government announced general pardon for them.

The arms and weapons handed over by the ferrari commander before security forces included 3 SMG, 10 magazines, 250 rounds, 1 China riffle, 37 rounds, 1 teki riffle, five rounds and 1 walky-talky set.

The names of Ali Bugti’s aids are Hazimo, Mir Gul, Shah Nawaz, Zar Khan, Abdul Aziz, Khuda Bakhsh, Rehmatullah, Yousaf and Allah Bakhsh.