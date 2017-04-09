NEPAL - Former officer of Pakistan Army Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Habib has gone missing from Nepal’s Lumbini area. According to details, the former army officer went missing on April 6, 2017 after which investigation has been launched to recover him. It is to be mentioned here that Lumbini is about five kilometres away from the Indian border with Nepal.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 09-Apr-2017 here.
Former army officer goes missing in Nepal
