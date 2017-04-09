Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that he was offered a lucrative deal to bow out from Panamagate Case.

“I rejected the offer,” the PTI Chief added while talking to a private TV channel.

When asked if he was being pressurized to back out from the case, the PTI chairman stated that, “There was no pressure as such but he was given offers.”

He did not mention the people who gave him offers for backing out from the case nor did he mention the amount of money.

“Those people who have bought conscience of people throughout their lives had to give a try,” Khan said.