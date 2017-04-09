Foreign office urged international community to stop crime against humanity in Kashmir by India.

In the latest Tweet from Foreign Office of Pakistan it is stated,

We strongly condemn killing of 3 innocent Kashmiri youth (M. Abbas, Faizan & Nissar) &injuries to many by Indian occupation forces in IoK — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) April 9, 2017





We urge int'l community & human rights organisations to urgently act to stop bloodshed & #CrimesAgainstHumanity by India in IoK — M. Nafees Zakaria (@ForeignOfficePk) April 9, 2017





This statement comes at a time when, Three people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Sunday when police clashed with protesters during a by-election in Srinagar in India's disputed Kashmir region, according to an official.