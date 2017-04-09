Jamiant-e-Ulema-Fazl (JUI-F) Chairman Fazl-ur-Rehman says Islam is still the most popular religion in the world.

While addressing on final day of the 100th anniversary of JUI-F, he further said that Islam is not a religion of terrorism rather it is a message of peace.

“This gathering supports my statement as guests from across the world attended it over the last three days,” he said.

“This rally will be a new start for JUI-F.”

He further said that JUI-F has always opposed sectarian teachings inside Pakistan.

“Protecting Harilmaen Sharifaen is our religious duty and every single one of us will sacrifice our life for its protection,” he said.

During his address Fazl-ur-Rehman slammed India for its atrocities in Indian-Held Kashmir.

He also expressed his support to people of Syria