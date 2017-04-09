According to reports, Khyber Pukhtunkhuwa (KP) provincial government will export donkeys to China.

Reports say that the KP government will export 0.2 million donkeys to China annually.

A deal will be signed in this regard next week under program titled ‘Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa-China Sustainable Donkey Development Programme’. The step is being taken to attract Chinese investment in agricultural sector of KP under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A KP official who is among the individuals who designed this plan stated that the animal which is very much neglected here is highly valued in China.

Furthermore, sources revealed that provincial government wants the trade to continue on a regular basis.

Special arrangements will be made for establishing reproduction farms for donkeys.

The official also mentioned that new technology and work will be done on increasing working capacity of breeders and service they provide.

KP govenrment is hoping to generate huge amount of revenue from this venture.