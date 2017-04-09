SADIQABAD: The TBA observed strike against the govt for not allotting place for lawyers' chambers at judicial complex here. Talking to media, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, general secretary Jam Fakhruddin and spokesman Abdur Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about three years ago. "Despite the lapse of three years, no place could be allotted so far for the lawyers' chamber," they regretted. They demanded the govt to allot a suitable place for lawyers' chamber at the judicial complex.