QUETTA - The security forces claimed on Saturday to have averted a major terror bid by seizing a vehicle loaded with a large quantity of explosive materials close to the Pak-Afghan border in Balochistan’s city of Chaman.

“The security forces conducted a raid on a tip-off in an area adjacent to the border city of Chaman and seized a vehicle laden with explosives,” said the security sources.

During the raid one suspect was also nabbed and shifted to undisclosed location for investigation.

The sources said the terrorists were smuggling the explosives to Quetta from Afghanistan and they intended to use it for major subversive attempt targeting the security forces, which was foiled with timely action of the security forces.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) was called in from Quetta to defuse the explosive device taken into custody from the terrorists’ vehicle.

FORCES’ SACRIFICES RESTORED

PEACE: ZEHRI

Peace restored in Balochistan with exemplary sacrifices of security forces won’t be disfigured at any cost, said Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri on Saturday.

Zehri praised the successful raid of security forces in border city of Chaman in which a vehicle packed with explosive materials was seized and two terrorists were apprehended.

The chief minister praised the unparalleled role of Pak Army, police, Frontier Corps, Levies and intelligence institutes for cleansing up the specter of terrorism, upholding the role of law and safety of public lives and their properties in the province and they had fullest patronage of government and public.

The chief minister said all internal and external enemies and terrorists will be dealt with iron hand.

The chief minister added, “We had a lot of setbacks due to past mistakes, the terrorists, who exploited the opportunity of getting free hand, subjected professors, teachers, engineers and common citizens to their barbarism.”

But the ruling government, asserted Nawab Zehri, bravely fought the terrorists. The government was fully determined to lead this war to its logical conclusion.

Zehri said the security forces had saved Balochistan from a major attempt of terrorism by apprehending a vehicle laden with explosive materials for which they deserved appreciation.

TERRORIST KILLED IN TURBAT

Separately in Turbat, the law enforcement agencies also launched a raid on a tip-off that terrorists were present in Damb Bazaar Turbat and killed one operative of banned outfit in exchange of firing. The security sources said that the terrorist was planning to attack census teams. Weapons were also recovered from his possession.