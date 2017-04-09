NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered $4.5 billion in concessional loans to Bangladesh, underlining surging ties between the neighbours, but a contentious water-sharing deal remained elusive.

Modi also announced $500 million for defence procurement after bilateral talks in New Delhi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is on a four-day visit to the country. China has been the biggest source of defence purchases for Bangladesh for many years.

Wary of China’s growing interest in India’s backyard, Modi has been keen to play a greater leadership role in South Asia since coming to power in 2014.

In 2015, Modi signed a historic land border pact with Dhaka, removing a major irritant and infusing a new warmth between the two countries that share a 4,097 kilometre-long porous border.

“India has always stood for the prosperity of Bangladesh and its people. We are a long-standing and trusted development partner of Bangladesh,” Modi said at a press briefing after the sides signed as many as 22 agreements in key sectors including civil nuclear energy.

“In this context I am happy to announce a new concessional line of credit of $4.5 billion for the implementation of projects in priority sectors for Bangladesh.

“This brings our resource allocation for Bangladesh to more than $8 billion over the past six years.”

There was no breakthrough however in a long-standing dispute about the sharing of water from the Teesta River which flows through both nations although Modi vowed to find a solution to the issue seen as vital for Bangladesh farmers.

The deal was aborted at the very last minute during former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Bangladesh in 2011 and has been in the doldrums since.

Hasina, whose Awami League is historically seen as more sympathetic to India than the arch-rival Bangladesh Nationalist Party, said the two countries will jointly produce a documentary on the 1971 War of Liberation of Bangladesh, a move that is likely to irk Pakistan.

“We are committed to expand our relationship with India,” said Hasina. “The entire South Asia region will be a beneficiary of our friendly relations and cooperation.”

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Narendra Modi said that India always wanted its neighbours to progress along with it, but there are certain elements in the region that thrive on destroying instead of developing.

Speaking at a ceremony, he said that India’s development alone is incomplete and it wants the neighbours to come along. “India has always extended the hand of friendship to every nation and the ties between India and Bangladesh are testament to that fact.”

Without naming Pakistan, he then proceeded to state that there is a ‘thought process’ in South Asia, which is inspiring and nurturing terrorism, whose value system is based on violence instead of humanity. “Their only objective is to spread terrorism, destroy instead of develop and betray instead of trust. This thought process remains a steady challenge to us.”

Earlier in the day while addressing a joint-presser with Sheikh Hasina, Modi said that “India liberated Bangladesh from terrorism.”

Pacts signed on the strategic areas of defence, civil nuclear cooperation and cyber security were among the nearly two dozen agreements signed between Delhi and Dhaka.

Both the countries inked a pact on the defence cooperation framework apart from signing an agreement for extending defence Line of Credit (LOC) of $500 million. An agreement between Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiris) in Tamil Nadu and Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur, Dhaka was also signed for enhancing cooperation in strategic and operational studies.

A pact between National Defence College in Dhaka and National Defence College in New Delhi for enhancing cooperation in the field of national security, development and strategic studies was also inked between the two countries after both their prime ministers held “productive” talks.

The countries also agreed to cooperate for peaceful use of nuclear energy apart from reaching an arrangement between the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) India and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority (BAERA) for the exchange of technical information and cooperation in the regulation of nuclear safety and radiation protection.

The countries also agreed on an inter-agency agreement between Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP), India and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) on cooperation in nuclear power plant projects in Bangladesh. During the meeting, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and Bangladesh Government Computer Incident Response Team also agreed to cooperate in the area of cyber security.

The countries also agreed to cooperate in the bilateral judicial sector. The National Judicial Academy in India and the Supreme Court of Bangladesh also inked a pact on training and capacity building programme for Bangladeshi judicial officers in India.

An MoU on development of fairway from Sirajganj to Daikhowa and Ashuganj to Zakiganj on Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route between the Indian Shipping Ministry and Bangladesh Shipping Ministry was also signed.

Both the countries also signed a pact on passenger and cruise services on the coastal and protocol route. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB) also agreed on mutual scientific cooperation in the field of Earth Sciences for Research and Development among others.

FAUX PAS

In a faux pas, the chief protocol pfficer anchoring the ceremony on signing of MoUs after talks Modi had with Hasina, asked the two prime ministers to step down. “May I now request the two prime ministers to step down,” said the officer. The comment left almost everyone at the event in splits.

What the officer meant was to request Modi and Hasina to come down from a raised platform.

As his comments drew loud laughter from media persons and some officials, the protocol officer, after a pause, said, “I now request the two prime ministers who have not stepped down to jointly release the Hindi translation of the unfinished memoir of Mujibur Rahman.”

From page 1

The countries also agreed on an inter-agency agreement between Global Centre for Nuclear Energy Partnership (GCNEP), India and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) on cooperation in nuclear power plant projects in Bangladesh. During the meeting, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team and Bangladesh Government Computer Incident Response Team also agreed to cooperate in the area of cyber security.

The countries also agreed to cooperate in the bilateral judicial sector. The National Judicial Academy in India and the Supreme Court of Bangladesh also inked a pact on training and capacity building programme for Bangladeshi judicial officers in India.

An MoU on development of fairway from Sirajganj to Daikhowa and Ashuganj to Zakiganj on Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route between the Indian Shipping Ministry and Bangladesh Shipping Ministry was also signed.

Both the countries also signed a pact on passenger and cruise services on the coastal and protocol route. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the Geological Survey of Bangladesh (GSB) also agreed on mutual scientific cooperation in the field of Earth Sciences for Research and Development among others.

FAUX PAS

In a faux pas, the chief protocol pfficer anchoring the ceremony on signing of MoUs after talks Modi had with Hasina, asked the two prime ministers to step down. “May I now request the two prime ministers to step down,” said the officer. The comment left almost everyone at the event in splits.

What the officer meant was to request Modi and Hasina to come down from a raised platform.

As his comments drew loud laughter from media persons and some officials, the protocol officer, after a pause, said, “I now request the two prime ministers who have not stepped down to jointly release the Hindi translation of the unfinished memoir of Mujibur Rahman.”