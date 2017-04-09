SIALKOT- Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sialkot exporters have set a unique example by establishing Sialkot international Airport on self-help basis.

He stated this while talking to the SIAL Chairman Malik Ashraf during his short stay at Sialkot Airport. He was going to Gujrat for attending the wedding ceremony of the son of Qamar Zaman Kaira, the PPP Punjab president here the other day. The Sindh CM highly hailed the pivotal role of Sialkot exporters in strengthening exports. He added that the Sialkot exporters have been playing a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by earning precious foreign exchange.

He said the project of Sialkot airport, set up by exporters on self help basis, has been playing a pivotal role in opening the new vistas of socio-economic and human development.

Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Malik Muhammad Ashraf said that the mega project of Sialkot International Airport is now proving itself as a milestone towards the stability of the national economy. There is no doubt to say that Sialkot international airport project has now become a success story.