Imam-e-Kaaba Saleh Bin Muhammad Ibrahim Al said that the Muslim world is looking towards Pakistan to take a leading role in the global fight against terror.

While addressing the public rally of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), the Imam-e-Kaaba Saleh Bin Muhammad Ibrahim Al said Muslims are united against terrorism and the massive gathering has given a message of unity, peace, and love to humanity.

“It is like the verse of Quran which asks Muslims not to fight with each other,” he said.

The Imam appreciated the services of JUI-F in teaching and preaching Islam. “The maddrassas have been given teachings to stay away from terrorism,” he said.

The Imam condemned terrorism of every kind across the world.

“Terrorism destroys social and economic structure of country. Hence, Muslims across the world are standing together against this menace,” he added.

Imam-e-Kaaba also appreciated Fazl-ur-Rehman and his party for conducting the gathering.

“Ulema are taking message of Prophet (PBUH) forward,” he said.

While talking about sectarianism the Imam said that respecting the companions of Prophet Muhammad is essential for every Muslim.

“Some people disrespect the Sahaba Karam which shatters the unity of Muslims and is against Islam,” he said.

He urged Muslims to stay ready to protect their religious monuments. “It is the duty of every Muslim to remain prepared for the protection of Harmaen Sharifaen,” he said.

Saleh Bin Muhammad mentioned that the Islamic world is looking towards Pakistan, as the country holds an important place among the whole Ummah.

“Pakistan has to play a leading role especially under current circumstances. I would like to especially mention that the people, government and authorities of this country have already presented their unconditional support for protection of Harmaen Sharifaen,” he added.

Saleh Bin Muhammed Bin Ibrahim said former Army Chief Raheel Sharif will play a key role in the Islamic military coalition.

“The alliance is of 48 countries and it will help build peace in the Muslim world. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have witnessed the most terrorism in all these years. This alliance will prosper and bring peace.

“Geographically the Muslim World is spread over a vast area. Once peace is built in the Muslim world it would have positive effects in the other areas of the world too.

“Pakistani government and the armed forces of the country have managed to control terrorism at a rapid pace,” he said.