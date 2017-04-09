SIALKOT-A court in Pasrur extended pre-arrest bail of the main accused in a famous Facebook friendship-cum-murder case for a week while it denied to extend the bail of her father.

According to police, Naila Maseeh appeared before the court of Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Shaukat Kamal Dar and sought extension in her pre-arrest bail through her counsel. On this, the court granted a week-long extension in her bail before arrest till April 15, 2017.

However, the court cancelled the bail of her father Khalid Maseeh in the case, said the police officials. Talking to the newsmen at Pasrur courts, Naila said that Sharoon Maseeh was her husband as they had conducted their love marriage a year ago. She termed the mysterious death of her husband as a suicide not a murder. She said that Sharoon had committed suicide by jumping down from the roof of her house in Islamabad on January 31, 2017. She said that Sharoon committed suicide due to sluggish aptitude of his parents after their love marriage.

"My only sin is that I had conducted love marriage with Sharoon. I am innocent," she revealed. However, she averted to give any answer to various questions raised by the newsmen that how the dead body reached village Langey Majkey-Badiana just a few hours of the demise. He died during the night of January 31,2017 at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad and his dead body was found from this village near Badiana early in the next morning just a few hours of his demise.

However, the question still remains unanswered how the body reached after travelling from PIMS Islamabad to Badiana-Pasrur as she had received the body from PIMS management as his wife.

The police investigators claimed that the accused had not yet joined the police investigations.