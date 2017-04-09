A new surgical block under construction at the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi, would be completed by the end of next year, said JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali on Sunday.

She said that the surgical block is being built under public-private partnership in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and non-governmental organisation (NGO) — Patients Aid Society.

The eight-storey building would have huge operation theatres having facilities of forensic, endocrine and orthopaedic surgery, besides a blood bank, rehabilitation unit and in-house pharmacy.

The new building would replace the existing one that has become 'old', it was pointed out.

In the meantime, Dr Jamali added, the existing surgical facilities at the JPMC are being upgraded with self-help as well as governmental assistance.

One such addition is 40-bed state-of-the-art Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) Ward 27 and intensive care unit (ICU).

A JPMC official said on Sunday that on the third day of its functioning, over a dozen operations were performed, including septoplasty.

The head of the ENT Ward 27, Dr Usman said that patients with serious ailments would be treated on a priority basis.

He further said that there was also a system of monitoring at this very facility. The team of doctors include Dr Naseer, Dr Depak, Dr Tayyaba besides technicians and other staff.