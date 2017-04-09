ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called for establishing an international group of Muslim religious scholars for presenting true picture of Islam and developing an effective counter-narrative to contain extremism and terrorism.

The informal proposal was floated by President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during their separate meetings with Imam-e-Ka’aba Sheikh Saleh Mohammad bin Talib.

In his meeting with Sheikh Saleh at President House, Mamnoon Hussain called for making concerted efforts to remove misperception about Islam, saying that Muslim Ummah should stand united in defeating terrorism and the extremist mindset.

He suggested that a group comprising Ulema from all over the Muslim World should be formed for contemplating and drawing a comprehensive plan to revive the peaceful spirit of Islam and bring the misled back to normal life.

Speaking on the occasion, Imam-e-Ka’aba said Islam rejects all forms of violence and extremism, and he called for forging unity in the ranks of Muslims to collectively face all the challenges being faced by Ummah.

Sheikh Saleh also offered special prayers for the unity, harmony, stability, progress and prosperity of the Muslims.

In his meeting with the Imam, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also called on the religious leaders and scholars to play their role in countering the negative propaganda against Islam.

He emphasised that Islam is the message of love, peace, patience, forgiveness and respect for humanity and it is the need of time to spread this message all over the world.

At the President House meeting, President Mamnoon Hussain also called for exploring different other venues of closer cooperation between the Muslim states.

He called for establishing a consultative platform of experts in social sciences to deliberate on a strategy to safeguard the Muslim world from alien cultural invasion.

The president stressed that a system should be devised for rehabilitation and assistance of the people affected by wars and terrorism across the Islamic world.

He said the recommendations should be formulated to harmonise the educational curriculum of religious educational institutions with modern requirements so that the Muslim Ummah could excel in the comity of nations.

Bilateral ties

Both the president and the premier said Pakistan was committed to protecting the sanctity of the Two Holy Mosques and any aggression against Saudi Arabia would be considered an aggression against Pakistan.

Mamnoon said the relations between the two brotherly countries were embedded in strong bonds of friendship, religion, fraternity, shared history and cultural ties. He said the people and the government of Pakistan have the greatest regard for Saudi Arabia.

Nawaz Sharif said that the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have grown closer and stronger over the time and the people of both countries are knitted the bond of respect and brotherhood.

He stated that although Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are geographically located apart, yet mutual Islamic and cultural values have kept our hearts together.

President Mamnoon noted that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan on all important issues at the regional and international forums including Kashmir dispute.

He expressed his gratitude that Saudi Arabia stood by Pakistan in every difficult hour and rendered assistance during natural calamities which was greatly valued by the people of Pakistan.

The president thanked Saudi Arabia on restoring 20 percent Haj quota for Pakistan and lauded the Kingdom for making excellent arrangements for Haj and Umrah every year.

Imam-e-Ka’aba said the deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly countries were based on strong foundations. He said that he regards Pakistan as his own home and expressed gratitude for the warm love accorded to him during his visit.

He said the enemies of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan did not want to see stability and development in the two countries and expressed confidence that both brotherly countries would defeat the scourge of terrorism together.

Sheikh Saleh also invited President Mamnoon Hussain to visit Saudi Arabia. The president also extended his best wishes for King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and the people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

Parliament House visit

Imam-e-Ka’aba also visited the Parliament House and led Asr prayers at the mosque there. Parliamentarians, journalists, officers and the large number of staff of Parliament House offered prayers behind Sheikh.

After the prayers, the Imam offered special prayers for the progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan and also for the sovereignty and stability of Muslim Ummah. Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Minister of State for CAAD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and other Parliamentarian were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Imam-e-Ka’aba said that deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly countries are based on strong foundations. He stated that Parliamentarians and people of Pakistan have great love for Harmain Sharefain as well as Saudi government. He said that the objectives of both the countries are the same.

Sheikh Saleh said that Muslims across the world should promote unity in order to seek resolution of their problems. He said that enemies want to hurt Muslims by creating divisions within their ranks and that the unity of the Muslim Ummah is the need of the hour.

From page 1

accorded to him during his visit.

He said the enemies of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan did not want to see stability and development in the two countries and expressed confidence that both brotherly countries would defeat the scourge of terrorism together.

Sheikh Saleh also invited President Mamnoon Hussain to visit Saudi Arabia. The president also extended his best wishes for King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and the people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan.

Parliament House visit

Imam-e-Ka’aba also visited the Parliament House and led Asr prayers at the mosque there. Parliamentarians, journalists, officers and the large number of staff of Parliament House offered prayers behind Sheikh.

After the prayers, the Imam offered special prayers for the progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan and also for the sovereignty and stability of Muslim Ummah. Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Minister of State for CAAD Tariq Fazal Chaudhary and other Parliamentarian were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Imam-e-Ka’aba said that deep-rooted relations between the two brotherly countries are based on strong foundations. He stated that Parliamentarians and people of Pakistan have great love for Harmain Sharefain as well as Saudi government. He said that the objectives of both the countries are the same.

Sheikh Saleh said that Muslims across the world should promote unity in order to seek resolution of their problems. He said that enemies want to hurt Muslims by creating divisions within their ranks and that the unity of the Muslim Ummah is the need of the hour.