KASUR-The journalist community, social and political figures of the district condemned firing on and snatching incident with Kasur Press Club president Haji Sharif Mehr here.

Talking to media, they termed Mehr a seasoned journalist, saying he has always raised voice for the rights of the deprived segments of the society.

District Council chairman Rana Sikandar Hayat, TMC chairman Ayaz Ahmed Khan and vice chairman Ahmed Latif held negligent cops of the patrolling police responsible for the incident. "Instead of retaliating the bullets fired by dacoits, the cops remained holed up in the police vehicle which let the dacoits loot the reporter," they said.

Similarly, councillors - Haji Zulfiqar Kamboh, Imran Zeb and Sarwar Dogar said that the negligent cops should be expelled from the police department.

On the other hand, DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has formed special teams for arrest of the dacoits. He also assured the medimen of the arrest of the dacoits at the earliest.