Pakistan People's Party (PPP) spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar on Sunday said there is no truth in reports of the media that PPP has decided to enter into electoral alliance with one or the other party in anticipation of general elections in the country.

Contradicting such a report, Babar said, "Neither any electoral alliance has been made with any political party nor is under consideration at this stage."

"Electoral alliances by seat adjustments and other known methods are normally made between political parties during elections and there is nothing unusual," he said

"However, it is too early and the PPP has not even given a thought let alone having already forged any electoral alliance,” he added.

"The Party is guided by its manifesto, its world view of fundamental issues confronting the nation and the aspirations of workers will take appropriate decision when the time comes," he said.