QUETTA - The Professional Penal of lawyers on Saturday won election of Quetta District Bar Association for 2017-18.

The polls for Quetta District Bar Association (QDBA) were held in Balochistan High Court premises. Zafar Mallazai acted as presiding officer whereas Niamatullah Achakzai and Rashid Rehman were the assistant presiding officers.

The polling time began at 9 AM on Saturday and lasted till 5 PM with half hour pause for Zohr Prayer and lunch. The participants were enthusiastically took part in the polling and 410 voters cast their votes before lunch and other cast their rights after pause.

At the end of the vote count, the presidential candidate of Professional Panel Kamal Khan Kakar bagged 244 votes securing victory against candidate of Hadi Shakeel. Lawyers Panel advocate Muhammad Akbar Shah who clinched 198 votes.

However, the slot of vice-president was secured by the contender of Hadi Shakeel. Lawyers Penal’s Ajmal Khan Kakar secured the position with 236 votes against opponent of Professional Panel’s advocate Shahid Javid who bagged 214 votes.