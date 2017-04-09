ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday said that it would contest by-election in Chakwal district of Punjab on its symbol ‘bat’ as the party had got relief from the court against the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier this month, the ECP had decided that PTI as a political party could no longer contest an election on its symbol ‘bat’ as it failed to hold intra-party polls — a requirement needed to be fulfilled under the Political Parties Order 2002,

After this, the ECP had barred the PTI candidate to contest election on bat in the by-election of PP-23 of district Chakwal. The commission had said that any ticket holder of the party could contest any up-coming by-election as an independent candidate but not on the party symbol.

Secretary General PTI Jehangir Khan Tareen in a statement said that the PTI candidate had got permission from the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench to contest election on bat. He said that court had given stay order against the decision of the ECP. The party welcomes the decision of the LHC, he said.