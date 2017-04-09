At least five militants have been killed during an intelligence-based raid carried out by Pakistan Rangers Punjab in Dera Ghazi Khan here today.

“Five militants were killed in Chhera Thal, 40kms south west of Fort Manro,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. “During exchange of fire, sepoy Kamran embraced shahadat while DSP Haroon got injured and was evacuated to CMH, Multan.”

“The operation is still in progress,” the communique added.

The raid was carried out as part of the ongoing military offensive, Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. It was launched after a series of deadly bombings across Pakistan killed over 100 people in February.