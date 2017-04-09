ABBOTTABAD - District Education Officer Qazi Tajammul on Saturday launched month-long school enrolment campaign aimed at ensuring hundred per cent enrolment of children in schools.

On the occasion, Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Abbottabad and a non-government organisation, Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) had organised a briefing, which was addressed by Idrees Awan Advocate, coordinator CRC and Shahid Aziz, district coordinator SPARC.

Idress Awan in his speech said children between the ages of five and nine years would be enrolled during the month-long campaign and all education departments would make special arrangements to make the campaign successful. He said every child would be equipped with education, adding that the campaign was aimed at bringing all out-of-school children to educational institutions. The campaign would continue till April 30.

Shahid Aziz said education was the route to enlightenment and prosperity for individuals as well as nations. He added that no society could dream of development if substantial portion of its population was illiterate and considerable ratios of its children were not in school. He said Section 25-A of the Constitution of Pakistan stated that the state shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age five to 16 years in such a manner as may be determined by law”. He said it was a constitutional responsibility of provinces for which legislation was must. The Sindh, Punjab and Baluchistan governments had already passed laws in this regard from their provincial assemblies. However, successive governments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had so far failed to fulfil this constitutional requirement, Aziz said. He added that if we wanted to see our country progressive and peaceful, we would have to give attention to our education system. Our schools should be equipped with all basic education facilities, he stressed.

He pointed out that child labour was one of the key reasons behind dropping out of children. He said so for no government had taken serious steps to control child labour.

Aziz, while referring to International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s data, said there were around 168 million children around the world engaged in paid or unpaid work, of which many were vulnerable to abuse and exploitation. Moreover, half of these children were exposed to the worst form of child labour such as work in hazardous environment, slavery, illicit activities as well as involvement in armed conflicts.

He said in Pakistan there was no official data on the underage of employment as the only national child labour survey was conducted in 1996 which estimated that there were 3.3 million child labourers in the country.

Referring to an estimate of ILO, the SPARC district coordinator said there were 12 million children engaged in labour. Khan said as per statistics by ILO, approximately 264,000 children were engaged in domestic employment in Pakistan.

The reasons behind wide prevalence of underage employment in the country could broadly be related to poverty and lack of legislative and administrative frame works to deal with child labour along with poor enforcement of existing initiatives by the government, he said.