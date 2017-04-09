ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the session of Senate and the National Assembly.

The National Assembly session, which has been summoned for Wednesday evening, is likely to take up a number of crucial issues including Husain Haqqani’s revelation, population census and loadshedding etc.

The upcoming session will continue for over a week. The Pakistan People’s Party, the main opposition party, has already submitted a call-attention notice at the National Assembly Secretariat, seeking to discuss the power outages issue. The opposition parties are likely to grill the government over 16 to18 hours long load-shedding being carried out in rural areas of the country.

The government and the opposition, in previous national session, had agreed to form a commission to probe the claim of former ambassador to the US Husain Haqqani. The matter was discussed only for one day in the previous session.

The opposition parties mainly the MQM and FATA legislators will press their reservations over the ongoing census.

President Mamnoon Hussain also summoned the Senate session tomorrow (Monday).

According to a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat, the 261st session of the Upper House of the Parliament will meet at 3pm at the Parliament House.

Senate Secretariat has issued a detailed agenda for the opening day of the session that will be a private members’ day owing to Monday.

According to the agenda, four private members’ bills including the Defamation (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the Islamabad Capital Territory Shops, Business and Industrial Establishments (Security) (Amendment) Bill, 2017; the National Health Care Bill, 2017 and the Islamabad Consumers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2017 will be moved in the house.