ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah has once again claimed that it was the Pakistan People’s Party which had prevented Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from dissolving the assemblies when Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had staged sit-in in federal capital.

In a press talk here on Saturday Syed Khursheed Shah criticised the government in strongest words saying that the conduct of the federal government was weakening of the system.

He said that when PTI chairman had staged sit-in in Islamabad, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was prepared to resign and dissolve the assemblies, but PPP leadership forced him not to do so.

Shah said that it was on his advice that the Joint Sitting of the Parliament was called, as in his view, bowing to such an undemocratic demand would have set a wrong precedent because then anyone having support of 100,000 or so people could repeat the same thing to pressurise the government.

Leader of the Oppositon said that he had told the prime minister that let it be sit-in versus the Parliament, and finally they succeeded in upholding the supremacy of the Parliament.

On the issue of Sindh IGP’s removal, he said that after the passage of 18th constitutional amendment it was the right of the Sindh government to appoint an Inspector General of Police but the poking of nose by the federal government in it would actually weaken the system.

He said the ruling PML-N, which had made the tall claims of overcoming the loadshedding, was now admitting that the power crisis was not over and the country is facing the power shortfall of 5,000MW now, whereas, during their government the power shortfall had never exceeded 4,000MW.

Similarly, he said, even after the payment of circular debt of Rs480 billion the same had once again cropped up to the tune of Rs380 billion and it was all due to the negligence and mismanagement of the government.

Khursheed Shah further grilled the government for taking huge foreign and domestic loans and said that since assuming power in 2013 the government had taken 8,000 billion rupees loan, while the total loan secured by the country since coming into existence stands at 14,000 billion rupees.

He also demanded the government present before the court three PPP leaders, including Nawab Leghari, who according to him was picked up by the security agencies.

About the ongoing operation against the militants, Leader of Opposition said that even after the passage of bill to restore the military courts in the country the government was yet to constitute a Parliamentary Committee to monitor the ongoing operation and fully implement the National Action Plan.

He also criticised the government for not having a proper foreign policy due to which the relations of the country had adversely affected even with the neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran.