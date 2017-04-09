PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao on Saturday demanded of the Centre to give Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa its due right in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, which included electricity facility to overcome the unannounced and excessive loadshedding across the province.

He said this, while addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of newly-constructed bridges in Hameed Mian Dheri, Charsadda. He expressed grave concern over the unannounced and excessive loadshedding in the province, which brought the socio-economic activities to a halt.

Sherpao clarified that it is important to provide all the federation units in the country with their due rights to ensure a strong federation.

He stated that if the federal government limits its developmental agenda to Punjab, and ignores the sacrifices of the Pakhtun nation, it will have a negative impact on the federation.

The QWP chief said that CPEC was vital for the economic and social uplift of the region but unfortunately the rulers had deprived Pakhtuns of its benefits, which would increase their sense of deprivation. He said that CPEC was a fate-changer in the region and the federation could positively prosper.

He expressed grave concern over the unannounced and excessive loadshedding in parts of KP. He said that the government had been beating the drum for the last four years to overcome the power crisis but it had only taken cosmetic measures.

He called for the establishment of economic zones in KP and replacement of the faulty distribution and transmission electricity lines in the province so that the pace of development could be accelerated in the province.

He said that Pakhtuns were the second largest population of the country and they had rendered meritorious sacrifices for the country. But, he resented, they have not been compensated and rehabilitated accordingly which is a sheer injustice.

He said that QWP will sweep the next general elections because it has emerged as the only true representative party for Pukhtuns in KP.

While speaking on the occasion, QWP provincial chairman and senior minister Sikandar Hayat Sherpao stated that the construction of the bridges is in order to meet the demands of people to involve the locals in the district. He praised the efforts of QWP for addressing the longstanding demands of the people.