Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair has clarified his statement that former Army Chief Gen (r) Raheel Sharif does not deserve credit for bringing peace to Karachi, and that it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who should be credited with the operation in the city.

Zubair said Gen (r) Raheel Sharif had an institution behind him, and he wasn’t working alone.

Earlier he had said: “Credit for Karachi operation should go to PM Nawaz Sharif and not to Raheel Sharif”. He had also claimed that Karachi is peaceful only because of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his latest interview to a private TV channel Zubair said, “If someone questioned me about Raheel Sharif’s plots, I would say he deserved to get a plot due to his professionalism.”

“We should not forget Prime Minister Nawaz selected him and everyone wants to select the best out of the lot.”

Further explaining his statements the Governor said, “Raheel Sharif has contributed in bringing peace not only in Karachi but Pakistan, but we should not forget there is a whole institution behind him that worked. He was not alone.”