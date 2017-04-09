BEIRUT - An airstrike killed 18 civilians including five children in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.

The monitoring group updated its earlier death toll of 15 for the strike on Urum al-Joz, saying three more people had died of serious injuries. It said the strike was believed to have been carried out by Russian planes, which operate in support of the Syrian government.

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its information, says it determines whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used.

Idlib province is controlled by a rebel alliance that includes a former Al-Qaeda affiliate, and is regularly targeted by both the Syrian government and its Russian ally.

Earlier this week, a suspected chemical attack hit the town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib, killing at least 87 civilians, including 31 children.

Much of the international community accused Assad's government of responsibility for that attack, though Damascus involved responsibility.

The Khan Sheikhun strike prompted Washington to take its first direct military action against Assad's government, with missile strikes against a central air base on Friday morning.

More than 320,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began in March 2011 with anti-government demonstrations.

Meanwhile, hundreds more Syrian rebels and their families left the last opposition-held neighbourhood of the central city of Homs on Saturday, Syria's state news agency said.

SANA reported that at least 242 rebels had left Waer along with their families under a deal granting them safe passage to opposition-held territory elsewhere in the country.

Homs provincial governor Talal Barazi told SANA up to 400 rebels and their relatives were expected to leave by the end of the day, with evacuations continuing each week until the end of the month.

Saturday's evacuations were the fourth batch of rebel departures from Waer under a Russian-supervised deal to bring all of Homs city under government control.

The agreement reached in early February followed an earlier deal that stalled after a series of evacuations.

It calls for Russian forces, in Syria to back President Bashar al-Assad's government, to enter Waer after the evacuations to guarantee the safety of remaining civilians.

Those leaving are headed to rebel-held territory elsewhere in Homs province, or to Idlib in northwest Syria and Jarabulus in northern Aleppo province.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, estimates that a total of 12,000 people, 2,500 of them rebels, will leave under the deal.

Elsewhere in Homs province on Saturday, a blast on board a bus killed a woman and wounded 25 people, state media said.

It said the blast hit the bus in Hassia, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of Homs city.

