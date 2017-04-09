ISLAMABAD - Moazzam Ali, one of the suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Dr Imran Farooq, on Saturday filed an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking his trial in the open court.

Moazzam Ali is currently languishing in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, waiting his trial in the jail.

The FIA, in its (interim) charge-sheet submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad, has declared Mohsin Ali Syed as the main culprit while Khalid Shamim and Moazzam Ali as the co-accused in the murder.

Moazzam Ali through his counsel Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has filed the application under Article 199 of Constitution, making the federation through secretary Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Director General FIA and Special Judge Anti-Terrorism Court as respondents.

He has prayed that the impugned notification issued by the Islamabad commissioner to hold the trial in jail on February 3, 2016, be declared null and void, illegal, unlawful and infringement of the rights of the accused.

He urged the high court to direct the respondents to ensure impartial and fair trial of the accused persons as per the tenets of Islam and principles of law.

Barrister Saif said that the impugned notification has resulted in depriving the family of the accused from attending and observing the trial and it was against Article 10-A of the Constitution and the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights, of which Pakistan was a signatory.

He contended that his client has not been produced in the court for months and his miserable condition was hidden from the public scrutiny. He stated that Moazzam was suffering from serious ophthalmologic complications and jail authorities have been refusing to provide him with the required medical treatment.

The FIA had registered an FIR against Moazzam and others. An interim challan was later submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court Islamabad. Moazzam and other accused have been presented before the ATC several times. The counsel said that the FIA was delaying the trial on one or other the pretext. For several months, no special prosecutor was appointed by the FIA for conducting the trial, the counsel said.

He said the Islamabad commissioner issued the impugned notification to hold the trial in jail despite the fact that neither the ATC made any specific request nor there was any security issue. The accused also did not ask for holding the trial in jail, Barrister Saif mentioned.

He said that the case has a political dimension and the federal government was using it on political grounds and also as a propaganda tool to gain political mileage against a political party.

He contended that the impugned notification was passed without any cause or reason. “There is nothing on the record to show that the ATC has ever requested for a jail trial. No inquiry whatsoever has ever been conducted to ascertain the need for a jail trial,” the counsel argued.

Barrister Saif said that the protection afforded in Article 10-A cannot be restricted or curtailed on grounds of surmises, conjectures and wishes and whims of the authorities. He said the order of the trial in jail has been passed in a hasty and biased manner, without any justification, and to ensure the exclusion of the public.