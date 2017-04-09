SEIKHUPURA/SIALKOT-A man killed his wife and two minor sons for honour in Daska tehsil of Sialkot while the bodies of two women were found in Mian Aali Dogran village on Saturday.

At village Gujj-Satrah, Daska tehsil, the woman and the minors were killed with repeated attacks of the hammers and wooden sticks on their heads in their house. The victims were asleep when Latif killed Alia Bibi, his 35 years old second wife, and two minor sons Abdullah (7) and Sami Ullah (5) for honour.

Police said that the accused Accused Muhammad Latif who is a mason by profession had fled away from the spot after locking the house by leaving the dead bodies there. Daska police said that the victim Alia Bibi was the second wife of the accused because his first wife was issueless.

The police added that the accused had suspicion about his second wife of having developed illicit relations with a youth in the village. Thus, he killed her and his two minor sons for honour. Rescue 1122 officials shifted the bodies to Daska Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Likewise, the two sisters were identified as Sumaira Bibi and Makhdooma Bibi. Both the women were running a beauty parlour in Safdarabad locality. However, some of family their members were annoyed at the profession. Aslam, the husband of Sumaira, was arrested on the complaint of her father. The police suspected the incident could be honour killing.