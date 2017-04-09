Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that Pakistani Christian community in UN was playing the role of a bridge between their motherland and their homeland.

He was speaking at the Easter Celebrations Dinner hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan and ‘All Neighbors,’ a Virginia-based community, said a press release received here today from Washington D.C.

Virginia State Senator Richard Dick Black was the chief guest on the occasion. Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry commended the Pakistani Christian community for spreading the message of peace, love and hope.



He also highlighted the important role being played by Christians in the national development of Pakistan.

He conveyed warm sentiments and felicitations to the participants on the festive occasion and added that the Embassy would keep its door open for such events in future.

Religious leaders from different churches offered prayers on the occasion and expressed warms wishes of the Christian community for the people of Pakistan.

A group of young children presented a cultural performance at the event. Some participants narrated their positive impressions of the land and the people from their recent visits to Pakistan.

The event was attended by a large number of participants from the tri-state area including faith leaders, families of Pakistani American Christian community, officials of various US government departments and American public.