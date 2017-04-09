LODHRAN- The violators of a ban on wall-chalking will be sentenced to six months in prison or fined Rs0.6 million, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jaam Baqa Muhammad said.

Chairing a meeting here, the ADC said that business advertisements, banners, posters and wall chalking on the government buildings should also be prevented.

However, businesses can be advertised on private property, he said, adding that unnecessary banners, posters and bill boards must be removed from the city.

TMC Chairman Sheikh Iftikharuddin Tari, Lodhran DSP Farrukh Javed and Anjuman-e-Tajran President Tasim Masood Butt also attended the meeting.

SECTION 144 IMPOSED: DC Raja Khurrum Shehzad imposed section 144 in 200 metres radius of the examination centres where practical exams of secondary classes are being conducted under Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

According to the section, entry of unconcerned persons will be prohibited to the area and no helping material will be allowed in the radius.