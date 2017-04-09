OKARA - A woman and her alleged abductor were killed during an attempt to kidnap her here in village Shahbore the other day. According to police, Sattan Bibi, wife of Aslam, resident of village Shahbore, along with her mother, was on the way back home from fields after cutting fodder.

In the meanwhile, four accused, identified as Amin, Abbas, Iqbal and Zahid, residents of nearby village 37/4L along with their accomplices attempted to abduct Sattan Bibi. Seeing the situation her mother started raising alarms in a bid to rescue her daughter. At which one of the armed abductors started indiscriminate. As a result Sattan Bibi and one of the abductors Amin received bullets injuries and died on the spot. Other accused, however, made their escape good from the scene.

The Shahbore police registered a case against five accused on the report of Sattan's husband Aslam.