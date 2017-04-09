Shoaib Akhtar suggests that Younis Khan should be given position in Pakistan Cricket Board.

Earlier, Veteran batsman Younis Khan had announced that he would be retiring from international cricket.

As the news spread cricket fans reacted to the news. Shoaib Akhtar Tweeted saying,

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">To me Younis Khan should be renamed 'Unique' Khan for his selflessness & honesty towards Pakistan cricket. Take a bow brother, u r a champ.</p>— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/850661027104477185">April 8, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Younis Khan's retirement shud not b seen as The End but a Start.Let's give him a role in the PCB & benefit from d treasure of his experience</p>— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/850661598599327745">April 8, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Younis Khan was d broadest bat to play for Pakistan, a bat that didn't have d edges. Let's retire jersey no. 75 as a respect to him.</p>— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) <a href="https://twitter.com/shoaib100mph/status/850662733263458307">April 8, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src="//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Younis Khan had stated that he was under severe pressure as people were asking him not take retirement.

"But I think this is the right time for me to leave sport as I want to leave on high note," he said