SARGODHA - Thirty seven couples tied the knot in a mass wedding ceremony held at Jahanabad here on Tuesday. Member of Punjab Assembly Maulana Ilyas Chinioti was the guest of honor. On the occasion, Chinioti said that the rich should perform good deeds for the deserving poor. He also said, “All of us should take a vigilant eye around ourselves to help the needy.” Younas Kashmiri in his address said expressed sorrow over the suicide of a girl whose dowry washed away in floodwater at Mianwali.