Four Pakistani Army soldiers including a Major was killed during a military operation Timergara area of Upper Dir, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated.

According to media wing of military the operation was conduct on a secret tip-off last night. During operation one terrorist blew himself up resulted in causalities while one terrorist was arrested, ISPR further added.

The killed Major Ali Salman was leading the operation while Havaldar Ghulam Nazir, Havaldar Akhtar, and Sepoy Abdul Karim was accompanying the Major, ISPR mentioned.