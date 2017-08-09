SHEIKHUPURA - Four alleged terrorists, said to be affiliated with out TTP, were killed in a shootout with the Counter-Terrorism Department near Sagian Bridge in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to a CTD spokesman, two other terrorists managed to flee the scene of the shootout that occurred on Sheikhupura Road in the remit of Factory Area Police. The CTD got intelligence that more than six terrorists of an outlawed organisation had holed up in the area and were preparing for attack on police offices in Lahore.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a CTD team cordoned off the area but came across indiscriminate firing by the terrorists.

The lawmen, however, retaliated and in the ensuing crossfire, four alleged TTP terrorists were killed while their two or three accomplices fled the scene under the cover of darkness. The CTD team recovered explosives, prima cord, two Kalashnikovs, pistols and ammunition from the scene. According to the CTD spokesman, identity of the killed terrorists, affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, could not be ascertained yet. The CTD has started further investigation.

Meanwhile, local social and religious circles lauded the CTD role in wedding out terrorism from the society. They were of the opinion that performance of the CTD is praiseworthy but the government must train personnel of all the law enforcement agencies on modern lines and equip them with latest technology and weapons to root out the menace of terrorism in an effective manner.