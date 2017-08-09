1. Rulers of the land

The waning control of the Mughal Empire left the subcontinent open to new contenders for power from Europe. The British changed the course of history by penetrating India from the Bay of Bengal. In 1757 company forces defeated Mughal forces in Bengal in the Battle of Plassey. This victory marked the beginning of British dominance in the subcontinent. The company continued to expand the area under its control through military victories and direct annexations, as well as political agreements with local rulers. The British annexed the area of present-day Sindh Province in 1843. The region of Punjab, then under the control of the Sikh kingdom of Lahore, was annexed in 1849 after British forces won the second of two wars against the Sikhs. Some areas of Baluchistan were declared British territory in 1887.

2. Rise of the Indians

In the 1880s the British initiated political reforms that allowed the formation of political parties and local government like the Morley-Minto Reforms. The Indian National Congress was created in 1885 to advocate for Indian autonomy from British rule. Many Muslims, including Sir Syed Ahmad Khan believed the organization focused on Hindu interests, however, and in 1906 under the Muhammadan Educational Conference set up by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Muslims formed the Muslim League to represent their interests. Muslims demanded, and were granted, separate electorates in the Government of India Act of 1909. This guaranteed Muslims representation in the national and provincial legislative councils.

Both Muslims and Hindus demanded autonomy (self-government), and in 1919 constitutional reforms were introduced that gave the legislative councils greater authority. However, the reforms fell short of granting autonomy and did not satisfy political demands. The Amritsar Massacre of 1919 further galvanized nationalist, anti-British sentiment. The Muslims of India decided to launch a movement for the safeguard of the institution of Caliphate and to manifest their resentment over actions the Allies had taken in Turkey. A “Khilafat Committee” was set up with the support of Mulana Shaukat Ali and represented the peak of Muslim-Hindu relationships.

3. Muslim-Hindu conflicts

In 1928, an All Parties Conference was convened to solve the constitutional problems of India.A committee was set up under Pandit Lal Nehru.That committee prepared a report which is known as "Nehru Report".This report demanded "Dominion Status" for India.Separate electorates were refused and the reservation of seats for the Muslims of Bengal and Punjab was rejected.In this report,not a single demand of the Muslims was upheld.

Since Nehru Report was the last word from Hindus therefore Mr.Jinnah was authorized to draft in concise term the basis of any future constitution that was to be devised for India.Originally these demands were Fourteen in number and so they popularly came to be known as "Jinnah's Fourteen Points".

In March 1929 ,at the annual session of All india Muslim league,he declared his famous fourteen points.

4. Pakistan envisioned

The concept of an autonomous Muslim state was publicly proposed during the Allahābād session of the Muslim League in 1930 by the leading Muslim poet-philosopher in South Asia, Mohammad Iqbal. He envisioned a system in which areas that had Muslim majorities would constitute an autonomous state within India. During the next decade, this concept evolved into the demand for the partition of India into separate Muslim and Hindu nations, known as the Two Nations Theory. In 1940 Muslim League president Muhammad Ali Jinnah presided over the organization’s annual session, held that year at Lahore, in which the League made its first official demand for the partition of India. The Lahore Resolution called for an independent, sovereign Muslim state.

5. The Creation of Pakistan

During pre-independence talks in 1946, the British government found that the stand of the Muslim League on separation and that of the Congress on the territorial unity of India were irreconcilable. The British then decided on partition and on August 14, 1947, granted independence to Pakistan, when Jinnah arrived flaunting his suit and delivered his infamous speech, “Let us lay the foundations of our democracy on the true disciples of Islam.”