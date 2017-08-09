MIRPUR (AJK) - A British parliament members’ delegation pledged to raise the Kashmir issue at international forums and an all-out effort would be made to highlight the Kashmir cause in its true perspective.

He said, “We are lobbying in our parliament and Kashmir issue is in the manifesto of Labour Party and it will knock every door for seeking support of Kashmir issue,” said Andrew John Goyene, the delegation head. The British delegation consisted of parliamentarians, councillors and Kashmiri activists working on Kashmir issue in Britain and elsewhere.Earlier, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan urged the British parliamentarians to make trade agreements with India conditional upon early resolution of the Kashmir issue. He also urged them to raise the Kashmir issue turn and again in the parliament and ask their Prime Minister and foreign minister to take stance on the Kashmir situation.

The five member delegation was headed by Andrew John Goyene, an MP of Labour Party and shadow minister for local government and community in British Parliament. The delegation called on the president at his House on Tuesday. The president told the delegation that Kashmiri nation will succeed in getting their right to self-determination as they have faced gross human rights violation by Indian occupied forces which could not deter them from their firm resolve. He said that the world conscience should wake up and support the Kashmir cause according to their aspirations.

He said, “We are not begging but asking for our fundamental right which the UN Security Council promised with Kashmiri people seventy years back.” He appealed to world community particularly to UN Security Council, International Human Rights Council and other world powers to take stock of Indian atrocities against unarmed Kashmiri people and stop India from its state terrorism and genocide of Kashmiri people in IHK.

The AJK president asked the British parliamentarians that the Britain has deep approach in Commonwealth, European Union and other international institutions and it should raise its voice at these forums for the people of Kashmir.

He told the delegation that liberated territory of Azad Kashmir is a very peaceful place as compared to Indian-held Kashmir and the Pakistani region has high literacy rate whereas, the youth in IHK are being pushed towards illiteracy by Indian forces through imposing continued curfew and public harassment.

Andrew John Goyene said that Kashmiri people should not dismay as sooner or later their dream come true. Quoting the long struggle of blacks led by Nelson Mandela, he said that after a series of adversities and long struggle, the South African blacks achieved their goal. He also gave precedents of fall of Berlin wall between East and West Germany.

While responding to the queries of AJK university students, Andrew said that Kashmir issue would be raised at every possible forum and all efforts would be made to highlight the Kashmir cause in its true perspective. He also stressed upon the students to utilise modern resources including social media through video clips, photographs and other materials so as to seek world attention towards Kashmir dispute and get access to different influential institutions for the purpose.