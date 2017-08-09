Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan is committed to the defence of Haramain Sharifain and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

In a meeting with the KSA's Deputy Defence Minister Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Aysh, Gen Bajwa assured the deputy minister that Pakistan attaches great importance to its strategic relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“Pakistan holds its defence ties with KSA in the highest esteem,” ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The Saudi Arabia’s deputy defence minister expressed KSA's deep appreciation for Pakistan's efforts, successes, and sacrifices in its war against terrorism and violent extremism.

He also reaffirmed KSA's full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters.

Matters of bilateral interest including the broader regional security situation were also discussed in the meeting.