Multan - Federal minister for food security Haji Sikandar Hayat Bosan has said that “rejected elements” are creating hurdles in way of country’s progress for their lust to occupy throne, adding that the masses would not forgive those who blocked the way of progress and exhibited negative behaviours.

Addressing a public gathering here at the residence of UC Chairman Arshad Mait on Tuesday, he said that Nawaz Sharif is a great leader who steered the country out of crisis and put it on path of progress and prosperity. He declared that the nation would accord him an historic welcome on GT Road. He said that the rejected elements wanted to avenge their defeat by blocking the way of development.

“All those who are destabilising the country for the sake of their personal gains will face a humiliating defeat in 2018 elections,” he claimed. He said that the masses had recognised the black sheep and they would reject them in coming elections. He claimed that the incumbent government set new records of transparency and speed in ongoing development projects. He said that baseless allegations were being levelled against the PML-N leadership.