NAB nicks

con man for defrauding public

Our Staff Reporter

MULTAN

NAB Multan has arrested the owner of a company, which allegedly cheated the public under the pretext of advancing loans for purchasing vehicles.

NAB sources said that the arrested accused was identified as Abdul Sattar, Owner of M/s Falcon Traders Bahawalnagar. He was apprehended by Mr Faisal Manzoor Assistant Director from Vehari and the accused was produced before Judge Accountability Court on Tuesday, who granted physical custody of accused Abdul Sattar for eight days till August 15.

According to details, a reference No 45/2016 was filed in Accountability Court Multan on June 30, 2016 and the court subsequently declared the accused persons as Proclaimed Offenders for not joining trail proceedings in January, 2017. The reference was filed after investigation on a complaint against Anjum and Abdul Sattar, Owners of Falcon Traders Bahawalnagar, and others. It has been alleged in the complaint that the accused persons cheated public at large on the pretext of advancing loan facility for vehicles and tractors etc. on easy instalments. Falcon Traders (Multi services), Bahawalnagar was registered with Registrar of Firms Bahawalnagar and owned by Anjum and Abdul Sattar. Accused persons established this firm with the intent to cheat public at large. They widely publicized broachers and lured the general public on the pretext of giving loan facility for vehicles, tractors etc. Accused persons received Rs6,000 as file processing charges from each person along with 20% advance money as down payment i.e. 1st instalment in case of loan facility for vehicle and Rs3,500, as File charges & 5% down payment in case of money loan facility. Another accused namely Fiaz Manager Falcon Traders (multi-services) Bahawalnagar acted on the instructions of Anjum S/o Ghulam Ali and issued receipts of file fee and down payment to the claimants after receiving the money. From December 2012 to March 2013, subject persons collected hard earned money of public and went into hiding.

Further that, during investigation, claims amounting Rs. 2,904,200/- have been received from 18 affectees and their statements have been recorded. Property found in the name of Abdul Sattar in district Lodhran have been cautioned U/s Section 23 of NAO, 1999 (declared non-transferable).

Excavation at bus stand irks traders, transporters

Our staff reporter

SADIQABAD

Traders and transporters expressed grave concerns over excavating entry points of the Old Bus Stand by the administration which, they said, have left them unable to run their business.

Talking to The Nation, they said that the administration had established a new bus stand outside the city. They said that the new bus stand lacks the facilities and they have to come to the old bus stand for repair and maintenance of their vehicles. They regretted that the administration has put their livelihood at stake. They said that there are more than 100 shops in the bus stand whose owners pay rent and millions of rupees under heads of different taxes but the administration is adding to their woes.

Shopkeepers including Ahmed Raza, Abdul Ghafoor, Javed Butt and Anwar demanded the administration to provide them alternate livelihood if it intends to close down the bus stand. They warned to take to streets if their demands are not met.

Banking court set up in Toba

Our staff reporter

TOBA TEK SINGH

A banking court has started functioning here while Faisalabad banking court judge Syed Imam Ali Shah will hear the cases on every Thursday in the local court.

District Bar Association President Chaudhry Irshad Ahmad on Sunday told the media that LHC Inspection Judge Ali Akbar Qureshi had visited Toba two months ago and the Bar Association office-bearers had demanded banking court as the lawyers and their clients had to face hardships to go to Faisalabad for the hearing of cases.

DACOITY: Dacoits looted a family here on Sunday and snatched away from them golden ornaments and cash worth more than Rs400,000. City police said Sajjad Pervez, his mother and sister in law were on way home on Jhang Road. Meanwhile, four gunmen intercepted them and snatched ornaments, cash and mobile phone sets.

Minor drowned, five injured separately

A three-year-old girl drowned in a water pond in Chak 244/GB near Gojra while five members of the same family were injured separately after being hit by a bus here the other night.

According to Umer Draz, her daughter Faiza was playing at the outhouse where he worked. She slipped and fell into the water pond built for the cattle and drowned.

In another incident, Yaqub was on the way to Faisalabad on a motorcycle along with his wife Naziran, his daughter-in-law Nusrat Bibi, granddaughter Hira Tariq and grandson Tahir. As they reached Gojra-Painsara Road near Chak 361/JB, the bike was hit by a bus coming from the opposite direction. As a result, they sustained critical wounds and were rushed to Gojra THQ Hospital where doctors referred Yaqub and his grandson Tahir to Faisalabad Allied Hospital.

Outages put life out of gear

SARGODHA (Staff Reporter): Prolonged power loadshedding has thrown the life out of gear as the business activities in the city and its suburban areas have come to a halt.

The people are suffering in humid weather without electricity in houses, shops, hospitals and other public places. The citizens said that it seemed that the worst power out cut is being carried out as the supply of electricity remains suspended for about 10 hours in city area and 14 hours in the villages creating multifarious difficulties for the residents. The people demanded the new prime minister immediately take action to resolve the crisis.