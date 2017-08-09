ISLAMABAD - In his maiden meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed him on the overall law and order situation with special focus on the gain of operation Raddul Fasaad.

COAS called on Prime Minister at his office Tuesday and briefed him on the operation against militants who were on the run and expressed his resolve to weed out this menace from motherland.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army were discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister lauded role of the armed forces in counter-terrorism operations including Operation Rad-ul-Fasaad and Khyber-4.

“The entire nation is proud of the sacrifices rendered by security forces in eradication of terrorism from the motherland,” the PM added.