PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa said that corruption complaint against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf dissident MNA Ayesha Gulalai would be treated according to the law.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the corruption watchdog said that it was mandated to investigate any person on allegations of corruption and corrupt practices under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999. The bureau receives scores of complaints every day, alleging different offences by individuals, NAB KP said. Each complaint is handled as per procedure prescribed in the law. Every complaint is scrutinised by complaint officers and discussed in ‘complaint scrutiny’ meetings held twice a week, it said.

In these meetings, allegations enumerated in a complaint are discussed. With consultation of the prosecution teams, decisions are taken, it said. It is worth mentioning that former personal secretary of Ayesha Gulalai, Noor Zaman, filed a complaint with the NAB KP the same day, alleging that the MNA was involved in corruption in development contracts, including taking bribes and commission.

Noor Zaman surfaced with his allegations after Gulalai alleged PTI Chairman Imran Khan of sending her indecent messages from his personal cell phone. Khan has rejected allegations levelled by Gulalai and has served a legal notice on her.