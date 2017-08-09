BAHAWALNAGAR - A dacoit was killed in an alleged shootout with police and two others escaped the scene here in the Shehr Farid Police precincts.

According to police, three outlaws snatched a motorcycle from one Saif Ullah near Soda Mehta in the limits of Shehr Farid Police around 12:30am noon on Tuesday. The citizen immediately informed the police, upon which the police cordon off the entire area. In the meanwhile, the Chishtian Saddr Police chased the fleeing dacoits near Chak 40/F. On seeing the cops, the outlaws opened fire which the lawmen retaliated. In the crossfire, one of the outlaws got killed by the firing of his accomplices while two others fled away, getting advantage of the darkness. The dead outlaw was later identified as Soni Bhatti, resident of Depalpur, Okara. The police said he was wanted by the police in many cases. The dead dacoit had shot at and injured two cops a couple of months ago. The police have registered a case and launched hunt for runaway outlaws.