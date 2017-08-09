Foreign Minister Pakistan Khawaja Asif says that despite of losing the court battle Nawaz Sharif has won the battle of hearts.

Earlier Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified Nawaz Sharif from his prime minister-ship in final verdict of Panama Case.

As Nawaz Sharif is coming to Lahore through Grand Trunk road (GT), Khawaja Asif tweeted,

“NS homecoming via GTrd will prove IA, despite losing court battle he won battle of hearts. His enemies despite SC victory r crying &scared.”

He took a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s party by calling them an enemy. He also said that even thou the SC verdict was a victory for them but they are scared and crying due to people’s love for Nawaz Sharif.